Tom Cruise Poses with Vin Diesel and Ludacris at Formula One Grand Prix: 'Maverick Meets Toretto'

The Top Gun and Fast & Furious worlds are colliding!

On Sunday, Tom Cruise, 60, met up with Fast actors Vin Diesel and Ludacris at the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix — and the action stars even posed for a photo together.

"Maverick meets Toretto…" Diesel, 55, captioned his post, referencing Cruise's and his own respective characters, Pete Mitchell aka "Maverick" and Dominic "Dom" Toretto.

Ludacris, 45, reposted the photo on his Instagram, noting, "The Winners Circle."

Several users commented on Diesel's post about the potential crossover between the franchises, with one writing, "I was just thinking why Tom Cruise ain't one of the villains. He's badass lol."

Referring to Cruise's other well-known action franchise, another said: "Mission Impossible 8: It's All About Family."

Cruise will be starring in the latest Mission Impossible installment, Mission: Impossible 8. Also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, the movie has been filming since July.

While plot details are still under wraps, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie most recently announced in March that Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham will play opposite Cruise in the upcoming film.

As for Diesel and Ludacris, they are gearing up for the theatrical release of Fast X, which stars Jason Momoa as a new antagonist who wants revenge after feeling wronged by Diesel's character.

The trailer for the 10th installment in the blockbuster action franchise debuted in February, which features throwback footage of the late Paul Walker and reframes events from 2011's Fast Five.

In that movie, "Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price."

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter, The Incredible Hulk). Co-writer Justin Lin was originally set to direct the movie but announced in April that he was stepping down from the job. Lin previously directed five movies in the franchise, including 2021's F9.

Fast X is in theaters May 19, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will premiere in theaters June 28, 2024.