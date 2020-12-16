Tom Cruise Shouts at Mission: Impossible Crew for Not Respecting COVID Guidelines: 'No Apologies'

"We are creating thousands of jobs, you m-----f------s. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!" he says in the audio clip

Tom Cruise lashed out at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 over COVID-19 protocols being neglected, as heard in a newly released audio recording.

In the two-minute recording, posted by The Sun on Tuesday and authenticated by sources to The New York Times, the 58-year-old actor and producer yells at members of the production team in London for reportedly violating on-set social distancing guidelines. Cruise explains that he's under pressure to lead by example of how a movie can shoot safely during the ongoing pandemic.

The big-budget action sequel halted production in Italy back in February as the coronavirus outbreak began, but eventually resumed in Rome in October. Variety reported that the set was then shut down for a week in October after positive COVID tests and that they've been shooting in the London area for two weeks.

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing," Cruise is heard shouting in the clip. "I’m on the phone with every f------ studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m-----f------s. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Cruise tells the team members that if he sees them "do it again, you're f------ gone ... that's it."

"No apologies. You can tell it to the people who are losing their f------ homes because our industry is shut down," he continues. "It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f-----g industry! So I’m sorry, I'm beyond your apologies."

"I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out," adds Cruise. "We are not shutting this f------ movie down! Is it understood? ... Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here."

A rep for Cruise did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, scheduled to hit theaters in November 2021 after being delayed, is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Another major movie for Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick, has had its theatrical release date postponed from June to December, and now to July 2021 due to the pandemic.

Cruise, back in August, tried to get moviegoers excited about safely returning to movie theaters after cinemas remained shuttered for months amid the public health crisis. The actor shared a video of himself wearing a mask while going to see Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theaters while in London, captioning the post: "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it."

Inside the theater, where about half the seats were filled, Cruise reclined back in his seat while keeping his mask on. After the movie concluded, the star got up and told his fellow audience members, "Great to be back in a movie theater everybody!"