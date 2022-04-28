Tom Cruise Unveils Mission: Impossible 7 Trailer and Official Title at CinemaCon

Paramount Pictures revealed the title of Mission: Impossible 7 is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of another Mission: Impossible movie.

During a presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, Paramount Pictures revealed the title for the seventh film in the blockbuster franchise: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

In the action film, set to open in 2023, Cruise reprises his role as super-spy Ethan Hunt.

Despite not being in attendance physically at CinemaCon, an annual gathering of movie theater owners worldwide held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Cruise, 59, was a part of Paramount Pictures' three-hour long presentation, where he unveiled the film's title and action-packed trailer.

"Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth," Henry Cavill, as CIA agent August Walker, tells Hunt in the trailer, adding, "You're fighting to save a deal that doesn't exist. Never did. You need to pick a side."

The trailer promises lots of car chases and peril with Vanessa Kirby back in action mode.

The footage ended showcasing Cruise's death-defying motorcycle stunt for the seventh installment that was revealed in 2021 at CinemaCon. As PEOPLE previously reported, Cruise drives a motorbike off a cliff in the hair-raising sequence.

The Mission: Impossible film saga is based on the popular television series of the same name, and the seventh iteration in the famed set of films will follow Cruise's Hunt as he takes on another mission.

Cruise previously revealed in January 2019 that the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films will be shot back-to-back with Christopher McQuarrie writing and directing both films.