Tom Cruise Must Pick a Side in Explosive Trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Tom Cruise is (once again!) saving the world.

The actor, 59, returns as Ethan Hunt in the first trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, the franchise's seventh installment. The action-packed first glimpse shows a montage of stunts and set pieces, plus new and returning characters.

Henry Czerny (Sharp Objects) tells Cruise's Hunt in the trailer, "Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You're fighting to save an ideal that doesn't exist — never did. You need to pick a side."

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the sequel also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

In August 2021, Cruise — whose long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters this Friday — previewed the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to movie distributors. Showing off a sequence to those in attendance, Cruise was seen riding "off a massive ramp on an also massive cliff" and flying off a bike and parachuting to the ground.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise Credit: Paramount Pictures

McQuarrie said it was "by far the most dangerous stunt we've ever done." The clip then ended with Cruise performing the stunt himself, with a crew member saying, "Tom Cruise rode a motorcycle off a cliff six times today."

The film was set for a Memorial Day weekend opening but was pushed back to debut in theaters on Sept. 20, 2022, before being delayed again. It's now set to hit theaters July 14, 2023.

In December 2020, leaked audio of Cruise shouting at two crew members for reportedly violating COVID precautions during the filming of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 and 2 surprised those who listened. Production sources told PEOPLE at the time that Cruise was feeling the pressure of making back-to-back blockbusters amid the pandemic.

"It's hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible," a U.K.-based production source said of Cruise. "The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him. They are 'his' movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken."

"In all the years of filming the Mission: Impossible franchise, no one has ever even heard Tom raise his voice," added the source at the time. "He is usually just laser-focused on filming. This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe."