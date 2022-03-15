Tom Cruise's Long-Delayed Top Gun: Maverick to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Reports

Top Gun: Maverick will take flight at the Cannes Film Festival then hit theaters nationwide on May 27

After several postponements due to the pandemic, Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel is about to see the light of day.

Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris and Manny Jacinto, will screen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The official lineup for the festival, which will be held May 17 through May 28, will be revealed in April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie will then open in theaters May 27, in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Cruise, 59, reprises his role as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell after first playing him in the 1986 original Top Gun. The new movie was originally set to release in June 2020, though its release date was delayed several times do to the COVID pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer told PEOPLE last year that Cruise originally turned down the role of Maverick until Bruckheimer offered him the opportunity to fly a jet with the Blue Angels, a U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Cruise Surprises Fans at Comic-Con and Debuts the First Trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

"I think the proudest thing I am is that we convinced him to do this movie Top Gun back in '84 or '85," Bruckheimer said. "I was really fortunate to get in on the ground floor of Tom's career and be part of something that became an iconic movie because of him and because of his longevity and his great arc as an actor. And whatever he touches is something that you know is going to be really good because he cares so much and works so hard."