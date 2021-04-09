Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick Pushed Back to November, Mission: Impossible 7 Set for 2022

The actor's two franchises have shifted dates amid the COVID pandemic

Tom Cruise's anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick won't be making it to theaters this summer.

The actor's sequel to his iconic 1986 film will now debut in theaters on Nov. 19 from its intended July 2 debut.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cruise's other anticipated sequel, Mission: Impossible 7, was set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 19 but is now slated for May 27, 2022, while Mission: Impossible 8 is now set for July 7, 2023, instead of Nov. 4, 2022, Paramount revealed Friday.

Mission: Impossible 7 will have a permanent home on Paramount+ after its 45-day theatrical run.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick Image zoom

Cruise has been hard at work on filming the upcoming installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise while strictly following COVID-19 protocol on set.

In December, leaked audio of the star yelling at two crew members for reportedly violating COVID-19 precautions during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 surprised those who listened.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Production sources told PEOPLE at the time Cruise was feeling the pressure of making back-to-back blockbusters amid the pandemic.

"It's hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible," a U.K.-based production source of Cruise, 58, said. "The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him. They are 'his' movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Cruise Surprises Fans at Comic-Con and Debuts the First Trailer for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"In all the years of filming the Mission: Impossible franchise, no one has ever even heard Tom raise his voice," added the source. "He is usually just laser-focused on filming. This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe."

A separate film industry source noted that Cruise "is a perfectionist and he wants others to follow suit."