Tom Cruise Took ‘A Year and a Half’ to Train for Just One Sequence in New Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise loves performing crazy stunts — but he’s all about safety.

The actor stars in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the sixth in the action franchise that has already seen him hang from the side of an airplane and other insane things.

While speaking to press in Paris on Thursday, where he’s world premiering the sequel, Cruise dished on his most wild stunt to date.

“The helicopter that was unique, I took a year and a half training on helicopters,” he said. “I had to feel in control because I was flying with the rotor blades only a few feet from the cliffs and I wanted to do that.”

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible -- Fallout Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty

The training paid off, and Cruise had a huge adrenaline rush during the dangerous stunt.

“I’m in the helicopter and I’m spinning it and I can tell you that I got to the point where there’s so much adrenaline and you’re so focused that you feel and see everything around,” he explained.

Cruise also described a scene where he rides a motorcycle without a helmet.

“Each stunt has its own difficulties. Going through Paris without a helmet with cars driving against you was really a challenge. Very tricky. You don’t want to fall, you don’t have the right to make errors. You’re riding really fast, it’s beautiful but dangerous and every day that we finished we felt relieved.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Opens Up About Recovering From His ‘Mission: Impossible’ Ankle Injury and How He Spent His Down Time

One stunt that didn’t go to plan during filming was a big scene where the actor jumps from one rooftop to another in London. Cruise hit the side of the building instead and broke his ankle, requiring a break in filming while the actor went through extensive rehab process until he was able to return to set.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout hits theaters July 27.