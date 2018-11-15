Jack Reacher Creator Says Tom Cruise Was Too Short for Part: 'He Didn't Have the Physicality'

There likely won’t be a third Jack Reacher movie in Tom Cruise‘s future.

After starring in the first in 2012 and later Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in 2016, Cruise’s time as the brutal ex-army investigator looks to be coming to a close, according to series creator Lee Child. The writer behind the series cited the 56-year-old actor’s lack of imposing size as the reason for the movie franchise ending, while revealing a new actor will take on the role for a TV series.

Reacher was described in the novels as 6 feet, 5 inches tall; Cruise stands at 5 feet, 7 inches.

“I really enjoyed working with Cruise,” Child told BBC Radio Manchester on Wednesday. “He’s a really, really nice guy. We had a lot of fun and he works really hard and he takes it really seriously. On your downtime you do crazy things with him, but ultimately the readers are right: the size of Reacher is really, really important and it’s a big component of who he is.”

He continued, “The idea is that when Reacher walks into a room, you’re all a little bit nervous just for that first minute. And Cruise, for all his talent, didn’t have that physicality.”

In 2012, Child addressed Cruise’s casting, telling the Washington Post, “It was completely impossible to find a physical facsimile of Jack Reacher in Hollywood. There are none—not even remotely close.”

Cruise originally faced backlash from diehard fans of the novels when he was cast in the 2012 movie, with his shorter statute being the main problem. Child hopes to remedy that with the TV show — and asked fans for help.

“There won’t be any more movies with Tom Cruise,” Child told the BBC. “Instead we’re gonna take it to Netflix or something like that — long-form streaming television — with a completely new actor. And I want all those readers who were upset about Tom Cruise to help me out. Participate in choosing the right actor for the TV series. We’re rebooting and starting over and we’re going to try and find the perfect guy.”