Tom Cruise has reportedly joined forces with SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk to film in space

Tom Cruise Teams with Elon Musk and NASA to Make an Action Movie in Space: Report

Tom Cruise is reportedly looking to take his death-defying stunts to the next level.

According to a report from Deadline, Cruise has partnered with Elon Musk, Musk's company SpaceX and NASA to develop the first-ever narrative movie shot in space. The film is said to be an action adventure, but the outlet reports it will not be the next installment in Cruise's Mission: Impossible franchise.

Cruise, 57, is known for his boundary-pushing stunts in his action movies, which he often does himself. The last Mission: Impossible movie, 2018's Fallout, even had to take a break from filming after Cruise broke his ankle while jumping from one rooftop to another.

Musk, 48, is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, the aerospace company that has taken over much of NASA's work and is set to send its first manned mission into space in May 27. It will be the first time astronauts fly to the International Space Station since 2011, when NASA ended its Space Shuttle Program.

SpaceX is the first company to develop a new spacecraft for manned missions since 1981. The company was originally founded in 2002 with Musk's goal of eventually colonizing Mars. Musk has since gone on to found other companies like Tesla, the leading manufacturer of electric cars.

