Tom Cruise Stands to Make Whopping $100 Million or More for Top Gun: Maverick: Report

Top Gun: Maverick continues to reach new heights at the worldwide box office and quickly became the biggest movie of Tom Cruise's career

Tom Cruise has earned himself a massive payday.

The actor, 60, is expected to earn a whopping $100 million or more salary from Top Gun: Maverick, according to a new report from Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The total would account for his upfront salary, as well as his portion of ticket sales and what he would get from future home entertainment earnings, the outlet reported.

Cruise reportedly took a smaller-than-usual payment upfront — $13 million — for the recently released sequel, according to a prior report from Variety, in order to cut his unique deal where he earns more after the movie's theatrical release. Per Variety, he currently has a similar deal lined up for the next two installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Tom Cruise smiles on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Credit: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty

Top Gun: Maverick, a long-awaited sequel to the 1986 original, chronicles Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's return to the TOPGUN Naval aviation program 30 years after his graduation. He is tasked with becoming an instructor for the elite fliers. Among his young charges is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller, the son of his late best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards in the first movie).

RELATED VIDEO: Top Gun: Maverick Stars Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller & More on Filming the "Love Letter to Aviation"

Late last month, Top Gun: Maverick became the No. 1 movie of Cruise's career when it passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. The feat marked the first of Cruise's films to reach the rare milestone, with his next-highest global earner being 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million.

"To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies," Cruise wrote on Twitter in June, reacting to the box office success.