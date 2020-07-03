15 of Tom Cruise's Dreamiest Throwback Photos in Honor of His Birthday
From being an Outsider to becoming Top Gun, the Mission Impossible star turns 59 on July 3, 2021
All-American Guy
A popped collar and double denim? Tom Cruise circa 1980 was totally dreamy. Cruise wouldn't get his acting break until 1981, when he appeared in the film Endless Love, but he was already a star!
Totally Preppy
A young Tom Cruise wearing a corduroy jacket with elbow patches makes us wish he could tutor us after school.
Greaser Dude
Cruise hit the big screen in 1982 as Steve Randle in The Outsiders.
The Outsiders
At the premiere of the film in 1982, Cruise, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez made a pretty great-looking trio.
Taking Risks
In 1983, Cruise starred in Risky Business and we will never look at a men's dress shirt and tighty-whities the same every again.
Cool and Casual
At a screening for Risky Business, Cruise had us swooning with his long locks, T-shirt and jeans.
Long Hair, Don't Hair
Cruise let his luscious locks fly free at the premiere of The Breakfast Club in 1985.
Tough Guy
Is there anything more attractive than Tom Cruise going incognito in a leather jacket and sunglasses in 1985?
An Officer and a Gentleman
Well, okay, his character in Top Gun was technically a lieutenant, but you get the picture.
On the Dot
Cruise had a head of hair that defied physics and a jaw that could cut glass at the 1986 Top Gun premiere afterparty.
Stare Down
Sorry, we forgot what we were saying, we got lost in Cruise's blue eyes!
Black Tie Affair
Cruise looks just as good dressed to the nines as he does dressed in jeans and a T-shirt.
Thirsty?
How about a Cocktail? Cruise starred in the film (and rocked this blue floral shirt) in 1988.
Winner, Winner
In 1990, Cruise won the People's Choice Award for his role in Born on the Fourth of July.
Standing Firm
Cruise starred in the 1993 legal thriller, The Firm, in which he played a Harvard-educated lawyer, a.k.a. the man of our dreams (despite his character's shady business dealings).