Tom Cruise Takes to the Sky in Thrilling New Trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

It’s time for Top Gun to fly once more.

On Monday, a second trailer dropped for the highly-anticipated sequel film Top Gun: Maverick, which arrives in theaters in June 2020.

Top Gun: Maverick takes place decades after the 1986 original film and features Tom Cruise’s return as Maverick with Miles Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose. Val Kilmer, meanwhile, is reprising his role as Iceman.

The film also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

In July, Cruise took fans by surprise when he stopped by Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con and debuted the film’s first trailer.

“I’m feeling that loving feeling, I’m definitely feeling that loving feeling from you all,” he told the crowd. “Thirty-four years ago I made a movie here in San Diego. I actually shot across the street at a restaurant.”

Cruise continued, “You’ve all asked for many, many years asking, ‘Why don’t you do another one? When are you going to do another one?’ In 34 years you guys have been very, very patient with me.”

In a the first surprise of #SDCC50 Tom Cruise shocks the Hall H crowd and premieres the first trailer of #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/EUc5Nsuxkb — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 18, 2019

“I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you. I have a little piece here if you want to see it. This is our very first trailer. You are the first people in the world to see it. And everything you see in this film is for real,” Cruise added. “For me, Top Gun is about competition, it is about family, sacrifice, heroism, aviation. It’s a love letter to aviation.”

Hamm teased the film in an interview with Collider in which he said, “They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen.”

“We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K,” Hamm added. “So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Teller told The Wrap in June he struggled to keep up with Cruise while filming as the Mission: Impossible star is famous for doing his own stunts and keeping his fitness regime in top shape.

“I’m certainly trying, but it is difficult,” Teller said. “Just the volume of it. I’m sure a lot of people can do it for a couple of days or a week, but can you do it month after month after month?”

He continued, “There’s been nothing on this film that didn’t take a lot of training to accomplish.”

“I got a masterclass in how to make a movie, and Tom is always thinking of the audience,” Teller said of learning from the action star. “To work with someone who is so meticulous on every aspect, from the camera to the script to the character to the wardrobe to hair to makeup, literally every detail that guy is dialed in on, and anybody who works with him is fortunate.”

Top Gun: Maverick is set for a June 26, 2020, release.