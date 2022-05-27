Tom Cruise's Wildest Stunts in His Movies, from Top Gun: Maverick to Mission: Impossible

There's nothing that amps Tom Cruise up more than doing his own dangerous stunts, which he has done numerous times throughout the Mission: Impossible franchise.

In the second installment, one memorable and nail-biting scene involved a 2,000-foot cliff in Moab, Utah.

Not only did Cruise scale the cliff with his bare hands, but he jumped a 15-foot gap from one side of the cliff to another with nothing but a thin rope holding him for safety. (Oh, he also hung onto the cliff's side by only his fingertips before pulling himself up.)

"I was really mad that he wanted to do [the stunt], but I tried to stop him and I couldn't," director John Woo told Entertainment Weekly. "I was so scared I was sweating. I couldn't even watch the monitor when we shot it."