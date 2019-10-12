Tom Cruise's Son Connor, 24, Makes Rare Public Appearance Alongside the Actor in London

Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman‘s son Connor Cruise stepped out with his father in London during a rare public sighting.

On Saturday, the 57-year-old actor and his son were spotted heading to a private helicopter in London. Once inside the vehicle, Tom — who learned how to fly a helicopter for his role in the Mission: Impossible franchise — was seen showing Connor, 24, some aviation basics.

For their outing, Tom wore a hooded navy sweatshirt and jeans as he waved to onlookers, while Connor matched his dad’s casual look in sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and jeans.

Connor was adopted by Tom and Kidman, 52, during their marriage, along with their daughter Isabella (Bella), 26. The actor also shares 13-year-old daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

On the same day as their outing, Connor posted a captionless mirror selfie to Instagram, showing himself dressed up in a suit and black Gucci loafers.

Image zoom Connor Cruise and Tom Cruise J.A. / BACKGRID

Image zoom Connor Cruise Conor Cruise/Instagram

Bella and Connor have largely kept their adult lives out of the spotlight. Bella lives in London with her husband Max Parker, whom she married in 2015, and recently opened up about her involvement in Scientology to fellow church members. (Tom is a high-ranking Scientologist.)

Meanwhile, Connor leads a private life in Clearwater, Florida, near Scientology headquarters. Though he used to DJ, Connor now spends much of his time deep-sea fishing, even competing in the sport.

“Connor has a pretty simple life in Clearwater,” a source told PEOPLE in July 2018. “He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked.”