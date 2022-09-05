Tom Cruise Sits on Wing of Biplane Filming Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movie

Tom Cruise reportedly performed the mid-air stunt to introduce a trailer for Mission: Impossible 7 at CinemaCon in April

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on September 5, 2022 01:47 PM
Tom Cruise Teases Top Gun: Maverick in NFL Promo Ahead of AFC Championship: 'The Best of the Best'
Photo: CBS/Youtube

Tom Cruise is pushing the boundaries again.

On Sunday, footage surfaced of Cruise, 60, reportedly filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One on top of a World War II-era biplane as it flew over South Africa's Blyde River Canyon.

"Hi everyone! Wish I could be there with you - I'm sorry for all the extra noise," Cruise says in the video, reportedly shown at CinemaCon in April. "As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible, and right now we are over gorgeous Blyde Canyon in stunning South Africa."

In the video, Cruise asserts that "we're making this film for the big screen for audiences to see in your wonderful theaters," until director Christopher McQuarrie flies into view on a second biplane and warns the actor they have to return to filming due to lowering light levels and low fuel.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" data-inlink="true">Tom Cruise</a> Sits on Wing of Biplane Filming Next Mission: Impossible Movie
Tom Cruise. Paramount Pictures

"Oh yeah, we gotta roll, huh? Low on fuel, that's not good. I'm sorry, we've got to go," Cruise announces before McQuarrie yells "action!" and the two planes speed away, with Cruise still crouching on top of his red biplane.

Cruise is well known for performing his own dramatic stunts. In August, he was spotted filming a helicopter action sequence at a "very remote" and "quite hilly" region of Lake District National Park in northwest England by dog-walking husband-and-wife pair Jason and Sarah Haygarth.

"Toward the end of the walk, last peak, we start seeing helicopters coming up a ravine and dropping people off the top… We were like, this didn't seem right," Jason told Extra.

"We found out the people, they were the cameramen," he continued. "When we came to the peak, we got stopped by what must have been a production team member, saying, 'You can't go. We're going to land the helicopter off the top…' So we took a selfie."

Couple Says <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" data-inlink="true">Tom Cruise</a> Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike with Stunt — and Complimented Their Dog!
youtube

It turned out Cruise was in the middle of filming one of his daring stunt sequences for the upcoming film.

After Sarah and Jason got the all-clear to continue their hike, the couple stumbled on Cruise "strapping himself into a paraglider."

"I could tell it was him straight away," Sarah told Extra. "By the time we got there, people were talking about Mission: Impossible was being filmed… but I was expecting a stunt double."

"He apologized first for the noise. 'Sorry, guys, I know we spoiled your walk with the noise,'" Jason said Cruise told them. Added Sarah, "And then he said, 'I like your dog.'"

"We asked, 'What are you doing?' Then he said, 'I'm going to jump off.' I was like, 'You're going to do what?'" Jason recounted. "Just before he jumped off, he said, 'See ya! Hopefully, this goes well,' and we said, 'Good luck, Tom.'"

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, the franchise's seventh installment, is scheduled for release in July 2023.

