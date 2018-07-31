Judd Apatow Claims Seth Rogen Taught Tom Cruise That Internet Porn Is a Thing

As a three-time Oscar nominee, Tom Cruise doesn’t seem like he would have too much more to learn—so you’d think.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, This Is 40 director Judd Apatow claimed Seth Rogen once taught Tom Cruise that internet porn is something that actually exists.

While Apatow and Rogen were shooting Knocked Up in 2006, Apatow recalled meeting with Cruise and Rogen to discuss a potential romantic comedy. Apatow said that the protect never came to fruition, however there was definitely some progress that came out of the meeting —at least for Cruise.

“So we’re talking to him and I don’t know how it came up, but it usually comes up with Seth where he starts talking about marijuana and pornography,” Apatow told Colbert. “And he starts talking about adult films on the internet and Tom Cruise goes, ‘What? Wait, you’re saying that there are adult films on the internet?’ And Seth is like, ‘Yeah, there’s all these movies on these websites.’ And Tom Cruise is like, ‘Wait a second, you’re saying if I go on the computer, on the worldwide web, there are people having sex on this highway?’”

.@JuddApatow takes us back to when he brought @SethRogen to a meeting with @TomCruise and they had a chat about internet porn. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/n1oW78DrXh — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 31, 2018

The Mission: Impossible star, 56, was speechless, per Apatow.

RELATED: Mission: Impossible — Fallout Proves Tom Cruise Is a Superhero: Review

“Yeah, I watch it all the time, it’s great,” the Neighbors actor, 36, explained to Cruise, said Apatow. “Everybody does it. It’s not a big deal anymore.’”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Tom Cruise Force a ‘Terrified’ James Corden to Jump Out of an Airplane

Colbert later begged the question — was Cruise telling the truth or just acting about his knowledge on the subject?

“It’s hard to know,” Apatow answered. “He was being very polite. I assume he was against it and being polite, but who knows? We’ll never know.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, starring Cruise, is currently in theaters.