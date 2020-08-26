The actor, 58, shared a video of himself taking a car to see Christopher Nolan's new film while in London

Tom Cruise Goes 'Back to the Movies' in London to See Tenet : 'Loved It'

Tom Cruise is on a mission — to see Tenet!

The actor, 58, shared a video of himself taking a car to see Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theaters while in London. Cruise shared the video on his Twitter account on Tuesday, writing, "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video shows Cruise waving to fans who recognized him from inside his car all the while wearing a black mask.

“How does that happen?" the actor asked the camera. "I’m wearing a mask."

As the action star stepped out of the car, he approached a massive poster of Tenet, saying, "Here we are. Back to the movies."

Inside the theater, in which about half the seats were filled, Cruise reclined back in his seat while keeping his mask on. After the movie concluded, the Mission Impossible star got up and told his fellow moviegoers, "Great to be back in a movie theater everybody."

When asked what he thought of the film, Cruise said, "I loved it. I loved it."

Meanwhile, Tenet opens internationally on August 26 and in the U.S. on September 3. Tenet has opened to mixed reviews, despite hopes the film could save the expectations of a blockbuster summer at the box office for Hollywood.

The movie, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, centers on The Protagonist (Washington), who must find a way to stop Kenneth Branagh's Sator from starting World War III through time-bending moves.

For moviegoers eager to see Nolan’s latest film, tickets are on sale for sneak previews screening in the U.S. beginning on Monday, August 31, and for the wider release on September 3.

To be able to see the film, theaters have agreed to follow local laws regarding social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, which include requiring a face mask anywhere inside a theater with the exception of when moviegoers are enjoying concessions, according to Indiewire.