Tom Cruise Says Lady Gaga's Song for Top Gun: Maverick Became the 'Heartbeat' of the Movie

"Things just came together in such a beautiful way," Tom Cruise recalls of his first time hearing Lady Gaga's song "Hold My Hand" for Top Gun: Maverick

After Gaga, 36, released her newest single "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick on Tuesday, the film's star stopped by The Late Late Show and talked about just how big of an impact the song has on the sequel.

According to Cruise, 59, the "incredible" Gaga is "not just on the soundtrack" of the movie, a follow-up to 1986's Top Gun, but "helped compose the score."

Cruise explained that Gaga presented her song to him and Hans Zimmer, who also composed the music for the film, after they were struggling with finding the right fit.

"It just opened up the whole movie. She's amazing," he told James Corden. "It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had ... in that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she'd written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film."

Written and produced by Gaga and Bloodpop, with additional production from Benjamin Rice — all of whom worked on the bulk of Gaga's 2020 Chromatica album — "Hold My Hand" boasts subtle electric-guitar, piano and synth instrumentation, anchored by a powerful drum beat in the song's chorus and additional strings during its bridge.

Gaga released the sweeping, cinematic ballad on Tuesday, encouraging fans to "have faith in humanity" in an Instagram post about the uplifting track.

"I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie #topgun #topgunmaverick but also for people who feel like they're not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it's hard to have faith in yourself," Gaga wrote alongside a selfie.

"When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own 🤝," continued the caption. "I love you with my whole heart for all the years I've been blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform for you. Thank you 🙏 here we go!!! 🖤✈️"

The lyrics of "Hold My Hand" find Gaga passionately serenading a loved one who's hurt and in need of help. "I see that you're hurtin', why'd you take so long / To tell me you need me? I see that you're bleedin' / You don't need to show me again," she sings in the track's pre-chorus. "But if you decide to, I'll ride in this life with you / I won't let go 'til the end."

"So cry tonight / But don't you let go of my hand / You can cry every last tear," belts Gaga during its hook. "I won't leave 'til I understand / Promise me, just hold my hand."

Ahead of the single's release, Cruise paid Gaga a visit during her residency at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," the singer wrote on Instagram Monday alongside photos of her and Cruise kissing each other on the cheek.