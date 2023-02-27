Tom Cruise Says He Cried During Reunion with Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun: Maverick' : 'Pretty Emotional'

"You're just looking at Iceman," Tom Cruise said of Val Kilmer's appearance in Top Gun: Maverick

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 01:01 PM

Tom Cruise says his reunion with Val Kilmer for Top Gun: Maverick was a moving one.

During Cruise's stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live last Friday, Cruise, 60, told host Jimmy Kimmel about the emotions surrounding his opportunity to work with Kilmer, 63, again.

"I just want to say that was pretty emotional," Cruise said. "I've known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character… he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again."

"You're just looking at Iceman," he added of Kilmer's Top Gun: Maverick cameo, in which Cruise's character Pete "Maverick" Mitchell seeks out Kilmer's Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky for advice on how to handle the film's top secret, high-risk mission.

"I was crying, I was crying. I got emotional," Cruise admitted, after Kimmel asked whether he cried while filming the scene. "He's such a brilliant actor, I love his work."

5886113be
Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in Top Gun (1986). Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Last July, Kilmer helped Cruise ring in his 60th birthday when he posted a sweet message to Cruise on Twitter wishing his costar well.

"Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice!" wrote Kilmer, 63, referencing their iconic characters' call signs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cruise told PEOPLE last May that it felt "special" to reunite with Kilmer for the sequel.

"I've always admired his work, his talent," he said at the time, adding: "We get together ... we just start laughing. It was special to have him back. It meant a lot to me."

For Kilmer, becoming Iceman once again was "like being reunited with a long-lost friend." Even after more than 30 years, he told PEOPLE, "the characters never really go away. They live on in deep freeze. If you'll pardon the pun."

TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Scott Garfield /© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett

Top Gun: Maverick's success — the film made close to $1.5 billion at the global box office — still has Hollywood buzzing since its release last May. A video from the Oscars nominees luncheon on Feb. 15 showed Steven Spielberg telling Cruise he "saved Hollywood's ass" with the film.

The director added that Cruise "might have saved theatrical distribution" entirely with the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit.

"Seriously, Top Gun: Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry," Spielberg told Cruise in the video, which was originally posted by documentarian Kartiki Gonsalves on Instagram.

Related Articles
Steven Spielberg, left, and Tom Cruise attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon
Steven Spielberg Praises Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' : 'You Saved Hollywood's Ass'
5886113be
Tom Cruise Gets Sweet 60th Birthday Message from 'Top Gun' Costar Val Kilmer: 'Happy Birthday Mav'
Beverly Hills, CA - February 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton , in Beverly Hills, CA, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Oscars will broacast on ABC, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Tom Cruise Has 'Fun,' Academy Addresses Slap and More
Black History Month rollout
Jay Ellis Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Group Chat Is 'On Fire All the Time' After Oscar Nominations
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Admits He's 'Nervous' to Lead 'Gladiator' Sequel: But It's 'Something I Feel Like I Can Do'
https://www.instagram.com/lea_thompson/?hl=en. Lea Thompson/Instagram
'Back to the Future' Cast Takes Adorable Selfie During Convention Reunion: 'So This Happened'
Top Gun: Maverick Releases 3-Hour Loop of Shirtless Beach Football Scene for the Holidays
'Top Gun: Maverick' Releases 3-Hour Loop of Shirtless Beach Football Scene for the Holidays
Tom Cruise; Val Kilmer
Tom Cruise Says He 'Really Rallied Hard' for Val Kilmer Reunion in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
People May Special Cover
Val Kilmer Says Playing 'Top Gun' 's Iceman Again Was Like 'Being Reunited with a Long-Lost Friend'
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
val klimer
Val Kilmer Spoke in 'Top Gun: Maverick' with Assistance of Artificial Intelligence Voice Models
tom cruise
Tom Cruise Returns to the Skies to Teach Fresh Navy Recruits in New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer
Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise Top Gun - 1986
'Top Gun: Maverick' Team Says Val Kilmer 'Was Thrilled' to Be Included in the Sequel
val and mercedes Kilmer
Val Kilmer's Daughter Calls His 'Top Gun 2' Experience 'Special': 'This Is What He Loves to Do'
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer Planned to Join 'Willow' Series Until 'Insurmountable' Last-Minute Obstacles Forced His Exit
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron and More Snubbed by Oscars 2023 Nominations