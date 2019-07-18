Tom Cruise is back and better than ever!

The 57-year-old star took fans by surprise when he stopped by Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and debuted the first trailer to the highly-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.

“I’m feeling that loving feeling, I’m definitely feeling that loving feeling from you all,” Cruise told the crowd. “Thirty-four years ago I made a movie here in San Diego. I actually shot across the street at a restaurant.”

He continued, “You’ve all asked for many, many years asking, ‘Why don’t you do another one? When are you going to do another one?’ In 34 years you guys have been very, very patient with me.”

“I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you. I have a little piece here if you want to see it. This is our very first trailer. You are the first people in the world to see it. And everything you see in this film is for real,” Cruise added. “For me, Top Gun is about competition, it is about family, sacrifice, heroism, aviation. It’s a love letter to aviation.”

Cruise stars in the film alongside Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

Hamm recently teased the film in an interview with Collider in which he said, “They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen.”

“We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K,” Hamm added. “So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Titled Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel takes place decades after the 1986 original film and features Cruise’s return as Maverick with Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’s pilot Goose.

Teller told The Wrap in June he struggled to keep up with Cruise while filming. Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts and keeping his fitness regime in top shape.

“I’m certainly trying, but it is difficult,” Teller said. “Just the volume of it. I’m sure a lot of people can do it for a couple of days or a week, but can you do it month after month after month?”

He continued, “There’s been nothing on this film that didn’t take a lot of training to accomplish.”

“I got a masterclass in how to make a movie, and Tom is always thinking of the audience,” Teller said of learning from the action star. “To work with someone who is so meticulous on every aspect, from the camera to the script to the character to the wardrobe to hair to makeup, literally every detail that guy is dialed in on, and anybody who works with him is fortunate.”

Top Gun: Maverick is set for a June 26, 2020 release.