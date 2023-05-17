Tom Cruise Rides His Motorcycle Off a Cliff in Action-Packed 'Mission: Impossible 7' Trailer

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters July 12.

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 11:30 AM

Tom Cruise undertakes some of his most daring stunts yet in his latest action movie.

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures released the trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, showcasing Cruise's Ethan Hunt as he embarks on his latest mission.

Footage from the trailer previews Hunt's clash with a villain played by Esai Morales during another globe-trotting adventure that threatens the entire Impossible Missions Force team.

The trailer teases Cruise and Morales' fight on top of a moving train, as well as a full look at Cruise's now-famous cliff jump from a motorbike stunt as Ving Rhames' character Luther warns Hunt not to value saving the rest of the team higher than completing their mission.

"I don't accept that," Hunt says in response to the warning, as the trailer ends with him jumping from a destroyed train car before its falls to a body of water below.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

In the new movie — the seventh in the Mission: Impossible franchise and its first entry since 2018 — Hunt and his team are tasked with tracking down "a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands," an official synopsis for the film reads promising, "a deadly race around the globe" throughout the movie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most," the synopsis adds.

Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
Christian Black/Paramount Pictures

Aside from Cruise, Rhames and Morales, the latest Mission: Impossible movie features a large ensemble cast including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

The movie is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, a longtime collaborator of Cruise's who directed the previous two Mission: Impossible films and wrote Top Gun: Maverick. McQuarrie, 54, is also making the upcoming sequel Dead Reckoning Part Two, expected to release in 2024.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters July 12.

Related Articles
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp Was Surprised to Be Cast as King Louis XV: I'm 'Some Hillbilly from Kentucky'
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore Return in New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Clip (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images)
Halle Bailey on Her Fairy-Tale Romance with Rapper DDG: Young Love Is 'Transformative' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Speaks at Cannes About His 'Comeback' After Amber Heard Trial: 'I Never Went Anywhere'
Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Climate Austrian World Summit
Arnold Schwarzenegger Never Wanted to Say Famous 'I'll Be Back' Tagline: 'It Sounded Stupid'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Says Making Her First Musical 'Wicked' Is a 'Risk': 'Trying Something New'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Jack Harlow attends the New York Special Screening of “White Men Can't Jump” on May 15, 2023 at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)
Jack Harlow Says Acting Allows More 'Freedom' Than Hip-Hop and Is 'Way Harder Than Music'
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Critics Call Johnny Depp's Cannes Movie a 'Royal Disappointment' in First Reviews: 'Mostly Yawns'
Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp
Mads Mikkelsen Attends Cannes Screening of Johnny Depp's Movie After Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Elliot Page Gets Emotional Unboxing Copies of Memoir for First Time: ‘Wow, It’s Real’
Elliot Page Gets Emotional Unboxing Copies of His Memoir for First Time: 'Wow, It's Real!'
Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Johnny Depp Receives Applause as He Walks Red Carpet at Cannes One Year After Amber Heard Trial
Cannes Jury Member Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Cannes Juror Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Supporters Protest Cannes Film Festival for Inclusion of Johnny Depp Movie
Awkwafina
Awkwafina Says Making 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel Would Be 'So Meaningful' for Cast: 'Like My Family'
Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota in Disney's HAUNTED MANSION
'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: See Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield in Disney Spookfest
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Jonathan Majors Getting 'Support' from New Flame Meagan Good amid Allegations: Source (Exclusive)