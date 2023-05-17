Tom Cruise Rides His Motorcycle Off a Cliff in Action-Packed 'Mission: Impossible 7' Trailer

Tom Cruise undertakes some of his most daring stunts yet in his latest action movie.

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures released the trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, showcasing Cruise's Ethan Hunt as he embarks on his latest mission.

Footage from the trailer previews Hunt's clash with a villain played by Esai Morales during another globe-trotting adventure that threatens the entire Impossible Missions Force team.

The trailer teases Cruise and Morales' fight on top of a moving train, as well as a full look at Cruise's now-famous cliff jump from a motorbike stunt as Ving Rhames' character Luther warns Hunt not to value saving the rest of the team higher than completing their mission.

"I don't accept that," Hunt says in response to the warning, as the trailer ends with him jumping from a destroyed train car before its falls to a body of water below.

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

In the new movie — the seventh in the Mission: Impossible franchise and its first entry since 2018 — Hunt and his team are tasked with tracking down "a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands," an official synopsis for the film reads promising, "a deadly race around the globe" throughout the movie.

"Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most," the synopsis adds.

Christian Black/Paramount Pictures

Aside from Cruise, Rhames and Morales, the latest Mission: Impossible movie features a large ensemble cast including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney.

The movie is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, a longtime collaborator of Cruise's who directed the previous two Mission: Impossible films and wrote Top Gun: Maverick. McQuarrie, 54, is also making the upcoming sequel Dead Reckoning Part Two, expected to release in 2024.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters July 12.