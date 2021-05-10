Tom Cruise Returns All 3 of His Golden Globe Trophies amid HFPA Controversy

Tom Cruise is the latest Hollywood star to take action amid the HFPA’s controversy surrounding diversity and inclusion

Tom Cruise holds his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for his role in "Jerry Maguire" 19 January at the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Tom Cruise holds his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for his role in "Jerry Maguire" 19 January at the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to heat up.

Tom Cruise has returned all three of his Golden Globe trophies after NBC canceled the HFPA's award broadcast for 2022, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cruise, 58, previously won his three awards for best actor in Born on the Fourth of July (1990) and Jerry Maguire (1997) and for best supporting actor in Magnolia (2000). Deadline first reported the news.

The backlash against the HFPA—which is comprised of a small group of international journalists that determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards—began after a February report by the Los Angeles Times revealed the organization counted no Black journalists among its membership.

Scarlett Johansson, who has been nominated for four Golden Globes, also took a stance against the HFPA in urging her fellow industry members to take action.

Johansson, 36, said in a statement obtained by both Deadline and Variety that some of her own experiences with the HFPA led her to "[refuse] to participate in their conferences."

"As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences," she said.

The two-time Oscar nominee went on to allege that the HFPA "was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit."

Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Johansson concluded, "Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

Representatives for the HFPA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier on Monday, NBC also took action against the HFPA, announcing it would not air the 2022 ceremony for the first time in several years, though the network did leave the door open for the future.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," the network announced in a press release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Thursday, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos sent a letter to the HFPA's leadership committee that came shortly after the HFPA voted to approve reforms within its organization, according to THR.

Golden Globe Statuettes Golden Globe statuettes | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In the letter, Sarandos stated the vote was "an important first step" but that the company did not "believe these proposed new policies—particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA's systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate."

HFPA President Ali Sar responded in a letter to Sarandos saying the HFPA has "always valued our relationship with Netflix as we seek to bring news about motion pictures and television to the world," Deadline reported.

"We hear your concerns about the changes our association needs to make and want to assure you that we are working diligently on all of them," Sar added, in part. "We can assure you that our plan reflects input from our supporters and critics alike, and we truly believe that our plan will drive meaningful reform and inclusion within our Association and in a way that the entire industry can be proud of."