Tom Cruise Put His Young Top Gun 2 Costars Through 'Grueling' Three-Month Training Before Shoot

Tom Cruise made sure the young cast of Top Gun 2 could keep up with him before filming

Tom Cruise didn't let his young Top Gun 2 costars get off easy while making the anticipated sequel.

According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Cruise put the young cast of Top Gun: Maverick through some tough training in order to withstand the G-forces necessary for filming some parts of the movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He put the actors through this grueling process over three months so they could take the G-forces when we put them in the F/A-18s," Bruckheimer recently told Yahoo!. "It was really a tough slog for these young actors because they also had to go through water survival training, where they are blindfolded and put in a water tank that’s turned upside down and they have to figure out how to get out."

"And Tom went through all the same stuff! They told me he went through that training just like a 22-year-old would — that's how good he is," he added.

Top Gun: Maverick, now set to come out on Dec. 23, is a sequel to the 1986 classic that will reunite Cruise, 57, with costar Val Kilmer, 60.

WATCH: Tom Cruise Surprises Fans at Comic-Con and Debuts the First Trailer for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

In a special behind-the-scenes video, Cruise revealed what it took to fly a real jet for the movie.

“You just can’t create this kind of experience unless you shoot it live. In order for us to accomplish this, we have the greatest fighter pilots in the world working with us,” Cruise said.

The experience “is aggressive,” he continued. “You can’t act that, the distortion in the face. They’re pulling 7 and a half, 8 Gs, that’s 1,600 pounds of force.”

The film also stars Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Glen Powell and Manny Jacinto as Cruise’s fellow fighter pilots whom his character, Maverick, must train for a special mission.