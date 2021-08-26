Tom Cruise was previously seen filming the death-defying stunt for Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise Previews 'Most Dangerous Stunt We've Ever Done' in Footage from Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise has done plenty of wild stunts — including some that have ended in injuries — but a new on Mission: Impossible 7 is beating all the rest.

In special footage shown at CinemaCon on Thursday, Cruise, 59, and the stunt team for the movie previewed a wild stunt in which Cruise himself drives a motorbike off a cliff.

The sequence revolves around Cruise as he rides "off of a massive ramp on an also massive cliff, fly off the bike, and parachute to the ground," according to Entertainment Weekly.

"By far the most dangerous stunt we've ever done," writer-director Christopher McQuarrie said in the clip, via EW. The footage also reveals the stunt took 500 hours of skydiving training and 13,000 motorbike jumps to get it just right.

The clip then ends with Cruise performing the stunt himself, with a crew member saying, "Tom Cruise rode a motorcycle off a cliff six times today."

Cruise was previously seen filming the death-defying stunt last August.

In the series of shots, Cruise is seen attached to a set of wires as he rides a speeding motorcycle off of a large ramp before he throws himself from the bike, backed by the safety wires attached to his back.

According to the Daily Mail, the stunt was filmed on a 650-foot ramp on the film's set in Oxfordshire, England, and was "estimated to have cost £2 million," or more than $2.6 million in U.S. dollars.

The Mission: Impossible film saga is based on the popular television series of the same name, and the seventh iteration in the famed set of films will follow Cruise's Ethan Hunt as he takes on another mission.

Cruise previously revealed in January 2019 that the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films will be shot back-to-back with Christopher McQuarrie writing and directing both films.