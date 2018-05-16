Watch Tom Cruise Perform Death-Defying Stunts in New Mission: Impossible — Fallout Trailer

Tom Cruise is back at it in the latest trailer for Mission Impossible — Fallout.

The actor star leaps from buildings (and an airplane), flies a helicopter, speeds on a motorcycle and battles Henry Cavill in the action-packed preview for the summer blockbuster.

The shoot for the sequel proved to be so intense that the Cruise, 55, sustained an injury to his ankle while filming a stunt on the London set of the movie last year. The actor was supposed to jump from one building to another and hit the side before climbing up, but accidentally crashed into the wall and broke his ankle.

Cruise opened up about how the injury happened while on the Graham Norton Show back in January.

Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty

“I was chasing Henry [Cavill] and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall,” he explained. “I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn’t want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take. I said, ‘It’s broken. That’s a wrap. Take me to hospital’ and then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangements.”

Cruise is known for performing his own stunts, including many in previous Mission: Impossible installments. In Ghost Protocol, he scaled Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and in the last film, Rogue Nation, Cruise dangled off the side of a plane as it took off.

Also featuring Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Michelle Monaghan, Mission: Impossible — Fallout opens in theaters on July 27.