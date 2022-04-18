Tom Cruise Details 'All-Encompassing Aviation Training' He Put Cast Through for Top Gun: Maverick

"I'm very proud of what we all accomplished," the actor says

Tom Cruise committed to full-on training for the upcoming Top Gun sequel.

The long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick will fly into theaters May 27. In a behind-the-scenes featurette, returning star Cruise, 59, explains how he and his costars gained experience for their gravity-defying roles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We worked with the Navy and the Top Gun school to formulate how to shoot it practically. Because if we're gonna do it, we're gonna fly in the F-18's," said Cruise. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer added, "The aviation sequences had to be real, so our actors went through three months of grueling training."

Footage shows Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis and more stars doing training exercises and flying in the high-speed planes. Cruise said they did a "challenging" underwater program that simulates how to get out of an aircraft if they landed in water.

"Tom designed this all-encompassing aviation training for all the actors," said Barbaro.

Things We're Looking Forward to in 2022 - TOP GUN: MAVERICK Credit: Scott Garfield/Paramount

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actors also had to learn how to operate the cameras while in the jets since they had to often act as their own directors during flights: "I had to really teach them cinematography and the lighting so they understood what's gonna look good on camera," said Cruise.

"Everybody thought it would be impossible for the actors to really be in the jets," says Teller, as Powell adds, "But that's the gift that Tom gave us, that by the time we got up there, we could handle it."

RELATED VIDEO: Glen Powell on His Big Year With Apollo 10 1/2 and Top Gun Sequel: 'It's An Exciting Time'

Said Cruise, "I'm very proud of what we all accomplished. Each one of them are extraordinary."