Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella On Scientology: It’s ‘Exactly What I Needed’

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s daughter, Isabella, is opening up about Scientology in a letter shared with church members.

Isabella, who is also known as Bella, wrote a testimonial about her training as an auditor within the Church of Scientology. It was first posted by Tony Ortega, a prominent critic of the church.

Cruise, a high-ranking Scientologist, and Kidman also have a son, Connor, 24. The two divorced in 2001.

An auditor within the church is extensively trained to help other members through intense self-examination sessions with the help of an electronic device called the E-meter.

In her testimonial written for the London branch of the organization, Bella, 26, described the training as “exactly what I needed.”

“This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense,” she wrote.

Bella added, “We all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few meltdowns and running to the bathroom to have a mini-episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through.”

“Thank you to my Dad for everything,” she continued, while also thanking her aunt, the actor’s sister, Cass Mapother. “I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup [sic] me or get me through the preliminaries. It took a whole family and an org to get me here.”

She also thanked “COB,” or the church’s chairman of the board, David Miscavige, as well as Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Bella has lived a quiet life outside the spotlight, only making headlines in 2015 for her marriage to Max Parker. She launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

Cruise and Kidman have respected their children’s privacy. A source told PEOPLE in July 2018 the actor “loves all his children. And each of them has a right to their own story.”

When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman said, “I’m very private about all that,” as reported by Australia’s Who Magazine. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”