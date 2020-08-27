Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares a Rare Instagram Selfie

Bella Cruise is having some fun on Instagram!

In a rare Instagram selfie, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman looked up as she snapped a photo of herself in front of a mirror wearing a black newsboy cap with a glitter filter from the popular social media app.

"All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter," Bella, 27, wrote in the caption.

Cruise and Kidman are parents to Bella and her younger brother Connor, 25. The two divorced in 2001.

The artist keeps her Instagram account focused on her artwork, although she shared a selfie of herself in May, showing off her nose ring as she looked at the camera.

Bella has lived a quiet life outside the spotlight, only making headlines in 2015 for her marriage to Max Parker. She launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

Cruise and Kidman have respected their children’s privacy. A source told PEOPLE in July 2018 the actor “loves all his children. And each of them has a right to their own story.”

When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman said, “I’m very private about all that,” as reported by Australia’s Who Magazine.