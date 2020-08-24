Tom Cruise Performs Death-Defying Stunt on Set of the Latest Mission: Impossible Film

The latest installment of the Mission: Impossible series recently resumed filming amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Tom Cruise is back in action!

The 58-year-old actor was spotted performing a death-defying stunt on the set of the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible series, Mission: Impossible 7, which recently resumed filming amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the series of shots, Cruise — who has famously performed many of his own stunts in the series — is seen attached to a set of wires as he rides a speeding motorcycle off of a large ramp before he throws himself from the bike, backed by the safety wires attached to his back.

According to the Daily Mail, the stunt was filmed on a 650-foot ramp on the film’s set in Oxfordshire, England, and was "estimated to have cost £2 million," or more than $2.6 million in U.S. dollars.

The Mission: Impossible film saga is based on the popular television series of the same name, and the seventh iteration in the famed set of films will follow Cruise's Ethan Hunt as he takes on another mission.

Cruise previously revealed in January 2019 that the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films will be shot back-to-back with Christopher McQuarrie writing and directing both films.

Mission: Impossible 7 was originally scheduled to be released on July 23, 2021 but has been pushed back to a new release date of November 19, 2021 amid the current health crisis.

The film, which halted production in Italy in February due to the pandemic, began shooting earlier than expected, after Simon Pegg, a star of the film, previously told Variety the cast and crew would begin shooting outdoor scenes in September.

Pegg, 50, told the outlet picking up production is "the plan," and added, "That will begin with the outdoor stuff."

"That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place," he added.

The actor also joked the action scenes the franchise is famous for would need to be filmed "five feet apart" in compliance with social distancing.