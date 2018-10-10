Tom Cruise, 56, Looks Half His Age as He Straddles a Motorcycle for Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed.

The 56-year-old star took a joyride on the back of a motorcycle while on the set of his highly-anticipated film Top Gun: Maverick. He is set to reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell for the sequel to his 1986 classic Top Gun — and by the looks of it, he’s barely aged.

Cruise wore a big grin while wearing his iconic bomber jacket, blue jeans and black aviator sunglasses.

In May, the actor shared the first shot from the set of the film to his social media on “#Day1” of production. The action star was decked in his aviation gear and held his helmet as he gazed across the tarmac at a F-18 Tomcat (Maverick’s plane of choice in the original film).

Cruise labeled the picture “FEEL THE NEED,” referencing Maverick’s iconic quote, “I feel the need, the need for speed.” According to Variety, the Risky Business star’s character will now be an instructor.

Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters in 2019, with Cruise and Val Kilmer, Lieutenant “Iceman” Kazansky, reprising their respective roles in the highly anticipated action drama, along with a new set of co-stars.

Miles Teller is joining the film as Goose’s son. Goose was originally played by Anthony Edwards and died in an accident for which Maverick blames himself.

Other actors considered for the role were Hidden Figures’ Glen Powell, who’s since joined the cast in another role, and X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for release on July 12, 2019.