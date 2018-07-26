Inside Tom Cruise’s Kids’ Lives Now

Tom Cruise is one of the world’s most famous people, but he keeps his offscreen life extremely private— and that goes for his kids too.

“He loves all his children,” a source tells PEOPLE in the new cover story about Cruise. “And each of them has a right to their own story.”

The Mission: Impossible — Fallout star, 56, has three children from his last two marriages — 25-year-old Isabella (Bella) Jane and 23-year-old Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and 12-year-old Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Bella and Connor have largely kept their adult lives outside the spotlight. Bella lives in London with her husband Max Parker, whom she married in 2015. Though neither of her parents attended the wedding, Tom helped pay for the nuptials and party afterwards, and a Kidman source told PEOPLE at the time that Kidman “is very happy for Bella.”

Connor and Bella in 2012 Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Bella previously pursued a career as a makeup artist after graduating from West London’s Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair and now owns a graphic t-shirt line.

“It has been a life-long dream of Bella’s to put her art onto clothing; her brand new t-shirt collection is the first glimpse in the realization of this dream, with many more to come in the near future,” a statement on her t-shirt line’s site reads.

Her brother Connor lives in Clearwater, Fla. near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology; Tom, long a prominent member, has been renovating a penthouse nearby as his new home base. Though Connor used to DJ, he now spends much of his time deep-sea fishing and even competed in the sport earlier this year.

“Connor has a pretty simple life in Clearwater,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked.”

Connor Cruise and Tom Cruise Mark J. Terrill/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Suri has lived with her mom in New York City and L.A. since Holmes and Cruise’s 2012 divorce. Neither Cruise nor Holmes has ever addressed speculation about his relationship with her.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in 2018 Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

She was seen selling lemonade during the Pride parade in N.Y.C. in June and loves helping people, according to her mom.

“My little one is very, very generous and very sensitive,” Holmes said about Suri in 2015 on the TODAY Show. “She’s always [saying], ‘Mom, let’s give my old toys to people who need it.’ So we’re always doing that.”