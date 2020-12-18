Tom Cruise Is Not Dating His Mission: Impossible Costar Hayley Atwell: Sources
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have been busy filming Mission: Impossible 7 over the last few months
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are not an item despite some reports saying otherwise, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.
The two have been filming the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible series together over the last few months, but there's no romance between them, the sources maintain.
"Not true at all!" one source tells PEOPLE after recent headlines linked Cruise, 58, and Atwell, 38.
Cruise hasn't dated anyone publicly since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes. The two welcomed daughter Suri, 14, during their six-year marriage.
The actor was also married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. They share daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 25.
The romance rumors between the costars started days after a clip of Cruise yelling at the Mission: Impossible crew on set over COVID-19 filming protocols was leaked.
RELATED: Tom Cruise Shouts at Mission: Impossible Crew for Not Respecting COVID Guidelines: 'No Apologies'
In the two-minute recording, posted by The Sun on Tuesday and authenticated by sources to The New York Times, the actor and producer yells at members of the production team in London for reportedly violating on-set social distancing guidelines. Cruise explains that he's under pressure to lead by example of how a movie can shoot safely during the ongoing pandemic.
The big-budget action sequel halted production in Italy back in February as the coronavirus outbreak began, but eventually resumed in Rome in October. Variety reported that the set was then shut down for a week in October after positive COVID tests and that they've been shooting in the London area for two weeks.
RELATED: George Clooney Weighs In on Tom Cruise Shouting Over COVID Guidelines: 'I Understand Why He Did It'
The next Mission: Impossible film is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2021 after being delayed, is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the last two films in the franchise. Another major movie for Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick, has had its theatrical release date postponed from June to December, and now to July 2021 due to the pandemic.
