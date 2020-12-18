Tom Cruise Is Not Dating His Mission: Impossible Costar Hayley Atwell: Sources

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have been busy filming Mission: Impossible 7 over the last few months

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are not an item despite some reports saying otherwise, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

The two have been filming the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible series together over the last few months, but there's no romance between them, the sources maintain.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Not true at all!" one source tells PEOPLE after recent headlines linked Cruise, 58, and Atwell, 38.

Cruise hasn't dated anyone publicly since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes. The two welcomed daughter Suri, 14, during their six-year marriage.

The actor was also married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. They share daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 25.

The romance rumors between the costars started days after a clip of Cruise yelling at the Mission: Impossible crew on set over COVID-19 filming protocols was leaked.

In the two-minute recording, posted by The Sun on Tuesday and authenticated by sources to The New York Times, the actor and producer yells at members of the production team in London for reportedly violating on-set social distancing guidelines. Cruise explains that he's under pressure to lead by example of how a movie can shoot safely during the ongoing pandemic.

The big-budget action sequel halted production in Italy back in February as the coronavirus outbreak began, but eventually resumed in Rome in October. Variety reported that the set was then shut down for a week in October after positive COVID tests and that they've been shooting in the London area for two weeks.

Image zoom Tom Cruise wears a face mask during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome on Oct. 9, 2020. | Credit: Marco Ravagli/Barcroft Media via Getty