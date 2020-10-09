Tom Cruise is back at it again as he films Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome

Back in the Zone! Tom Cruise Is All Smiles on the Rome Set of Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise is back in business!

The actor was spotted sporting a wide grin on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 while in Rome, Italy. Wearing a classic white buttoned-down shirt and a gray vest, Cruise, 58, smiled as he took the driver's seat in a yellow Fiat.

Sitting beside him was Captain America: The First Avenger actress Hayley Atwell, 38, who covered her eyes while in the scene.

In August, the action star was photographed performing a death-defying stunt for the latest sequel in the Mission: Impossible series.

In the series of shots, Cruise — who has famously performed many of his own stunts in the series — was seen attached to a set of wires as he rode a speeding motorcycle off of a large ramp before throwing himself from the bike, backed by the safety wires attached to his back.

According to the Daily Mail at the time, the stunt was filmed on a 650-foot ramp on the film’s set in Oxfordshire, England, and was "estimated to have cost £2 million," or more than $2.6 million in U.S. dollars.

Cruise previously revealed in January 2019 that the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films will be shot back-to-back with Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie writing and directing both films.

Mission: Impossible 7 was originally scheduled to be released on July 23, 2021, but has been pushed back to a new release date of November 19, 2021, amid the current health crisis.

The franchise isn't the only film Cruise is focusing on at the moment. Last month, it was reported the actor will blast off to the International Space Station in October 2021, according to a tweet from the Space Shuttle Almanac’s Twitter account.

The account tracks the calendar for crews flying up to the ISS, and a new tweet showed Cruise is scheduled to go on a SpaceX flight along with director Doug Liman under Tourist 1 and Tourist 2 with pilot Michael Lopez-Alegria.

Liman has the designation "director" next to his name, pointing at the possibility that the duo will be filming once they get to space.