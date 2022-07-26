Tom Cruise dined at exclusive London eaterie The Twenty Two with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Tom Cruise Is All Smiles During Dinner With Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in London

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Tom Cruise seen on a night out at The Twenty Two restaurant on July 25, 2022 in London, England.

Tom Cruise is enjoying the fruits of his success!

On Monday, the 60-year-old shared dinner with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez at exclusive London eaterie The Twenty Two.

Wearing a black shirt and denim jeans the Top Gun: Maverick star was all smiles as he arrived at the upmarket Grosvenor Square restaurant to dine with Bezos, 58, and Sanchez, 52, who wore an elegant black summer dress.

The meal came as Cruise's latest film passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. It is the first of the actor's films to reach the rare milestone, with his next-highest global earner being 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million globally.

The hit sequel is also set to become the most financially beneficial to Cruise himself. Variety recently reported that Cruise is expected to earn $100 million or more from Top Gun: Maverick, drawn from a combination of his upfront salary, a percentage of global ticket sales, and a share of the movie's future home entertainment earnings, the outlet added.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and Tom Cruise at The Restaurant and The 22 in London

Despite this, Cruise reportedly took a smaller-than-usual payment upfront — $13 million — for the movie, according to an earlier report from Variety.

The outlet added that Cruise structured this unique deal to ensure that he earned more after the movie's theatrical release. Per Variety, the actor currently has a similar deal lined up for the next two installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise too.

"To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations," Cruise wrote on Twitter in June, reacting to the huge box office success of the movie. "To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies."

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Tom Cruise applauds at the Podium celebrations during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England.

Last week, Sanchez, 52, donated $1 million to the family-focused charity This Is About Humanity (TIAH), which works to raise awareness about separated and reunified families at the border U.S./Mexico border.