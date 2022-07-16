Tom Cruise Grabs Dinner with Salma Hayek and Her Husband François-Henri Pinault in London

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek & husband Francois Henri Pinault are spotted leaving dinner at the AMAZONICO restaurant in Central London. The movie megastar & his famous friends spent 3 hours inside the venue arriving at 8 pm & leaving at 11 pm with a few punters waiting outside to get a glimpse of the celebs. Pictured: Tom Cruise , Salma Hayek & Francois Henri Pinault BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Credit: BACKGRID