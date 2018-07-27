Watch Tom Cruise Force a 'Terrified' James Corden to Jump Out of an Airplane

Tom Cruise took James Corden to new heights on Thursday’s Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 56-year-old actor has been making the press rounds to promote his new film, Mission: Impossible — Fallout. And in a stop to the CBS show, Cruise decided to challenge himself with the impossible: getting Corden to skydive out of a plane 15,000 ft. in the air.

Corden, 39, was scared out of his mind. “I can’t quite believe I’m doing this,” he said, before meeting Cruise at an air base in Perris Valley, California. “I’ll be honest, I’m terrified. This feels like a mistake.”

Cruise was impressed. “Between you and me, I was half expecting him to text me and tell me he was canceling,” the actor said.

“I’ve actually been trying to get ahold of Tom for the last few days to cancel, but apparently I had his number saved wrong in my phone,” Corden joked. “So, I’d also like to take this time to apologize to Tom Hiddleston for all the messages I sent him about my case of food poisoning.”

Eventually after a few bits, including a singing of the Mission Impossible theme song, the two made it off the ground — Corden strapped to an instructor and Cruise flying solo.

“Oh my god,” Corden said before his jump. “Oh f—. Oh s—. Oh my god.”

“You okay? Come on, buddy, you okay?” Cruise said, comforting him and patting him on the chest.

When the two met on the ground, the embraced in a giant hug. “That was amazing,” Cruise said. “You did it.”

Corden was just as excited. “What a day,” he said. “That was incredible.”

Cruise himself has a lot of experience skydiving. Not only is the action star an adrenaline junkie in his own life, but he did over 1000 high altitude, low open jumps (known as a HALO jump) in the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, just to get the scene right.

The military jump, meant to allow soldiers to sneak into a foreign country without being detected, had Cruise leaping out a plane going 165 mph at 25,000 ft., falling at 200 mph and then opening his parachute below 2,000 ft.

“I can’t wait for an audience to see this,” Cruise said in a video about the dive. “I still can’t believe we got the shot.”

That’s not nearly the most involved stunt in Mission: Impossible — Fallout either.

One action sequence was so involved, it took well over a year and a half to prep.

“The helicopter that was unique,” Cruise revealed earlier this month while speaking to press in Paris, where the sixth installment of the film franchise premiered.

“I took a year and a half training on helicopters,” he said. “I had to feel in control because I was flying with the rotor blades only a few feet from the cliffs and I wanted to do that.”

Tom Cruise filming Mission: Impossible — Fallout Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty

The training paid off, and Cruise had a huge adrenaline rush during the dangerous stunt.

“I’m in the helicopter and I’m spinning it and I can tell you that I got to the point where there’s so much adrenaline and you’re so focused that you feel and see everything around,” he explained.

Not all stunts in Mission: Impossible — Fallout went as planned, however.

While shooting a big scene where the actor jumps from one rooftop to another in London, Cruise hit the side of the building instead and broke his ankle — requiring a break in filming while the actor went through extensive rehab process until he was able to return to set.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout is in theaters now.