Tom Cruise partnered up with NASA and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to take his next movie to the International Space Station

Tom Cruise to Film a Movie in Space, NASA and Elon Musk Confirm: 'Should Be a Lot of Fun!'

Looks like Tom Cruise is getting his wish.

Days after a report claimed the actor was looking to take his next movie to space, NASA director Jim Bridenstine confirmed the exciting new on Twitter. Cruise will film on the International Space Station and the movie will also be aided by SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality," he tweeted alongside a picture of the International Space Station.

"Should be a lot of fun!" Musk replied in a tweet.

According to Deadline, the movie is set to be an action adventure, but the outlet reports it will not be the next installment in Cruise's Mission: Impossible franchise.

Cruise, 57, is known for his boundary-pushing stunts in his action movies, which he often does himself. The last Mission: Impossible movie, 2018's Fallout, even had to take a break from filming after Cruise broke his ankle while jumping from one rooftop to another.

Musk, 48, is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, the aerospace company that has taken over much of NASA's work and is set to send its first manned mission into space in May 27. It will be the first time astronauts fly to the International Space Station from U.S. soil since 2011, when NASA ended its Space Shuttle Program.

SpaceX is the first company to develop a new spacecraft for manned missions since 1981. The company was originally founded in 2002 with Musk's goal of eventually colonizing Mars. Musk has since gone on to found other companies like Tesla, the leading manufacturer of electric cars.