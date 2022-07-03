Tom Cruise Celebrates His 60th Birthday at British F1 Grand Prix, Supporting 'Great Friend' Lewis Hamilton

The Mission: Impossible star was also spotted at Adele's concert in London on Friday ahead of his milestone birthday

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Tom Cruise smiles on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise is spending his milestone birthday on the right side of the tracks!

The Top Gun star celebrated his 60th birthday by making an appearance at the British F1 Grand Prix on Sunday. The actor was seen flashing a big smile while greeting fans and rubbing shoulders with other VIP attendees.

During the special outing, Cruise kept it casual, wearing a light blue polo shirt, his signature aviator sunglasses, and dark trousers.

Other familiar faces in attendance at the event included Gordon Ramsay, Geri Halliwell, and Lewis Hamilton.

While chatting with Martin Brundle for Sky Sports, Cruise did not hesitate to express his support for the British F1 champion when discussing the race on Sunday.

"Lewis always," he said. "He's a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day."

Ahead of his birthday weekend on Friday, Cruise attended Adele's concert at British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London. Natalie Portman, Idris Elba, and the cast of Heartstopper also watched Adele this weekend.

Earlier this week, Cruise's new film, Top Gun: Maverick, passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, according to Variety. It became the first of Cruise's films to reach the rare milestone, with his next-highest global earner being 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Tom Cruise applauds at the Podium celebrations during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty

Per Box Office Mojo's tallies, Top Gun: Maverick is now among the top 50 movies of all time in terms of box office performance, not adjusted for inflation. The top 5 films on the list each earned more than $2 billion. The highest, 2009's Avatar, made $2.8 billion — and it will add to that total when it's re-released in theaters this September in the lead-up to the December sequel.

"To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies," Cruise wrote on Twitter Monday.

Top Gun: Maverick set a Memorial Day weekend box office record on its opening weekend last month. Celebrating the win, Cruise wrote on Twitter, "Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend."

Prior to that, Cruise — who insisted the film's theatrical release be postponed throughout the pandemic rather than go directly to streaming platforms — tweeted, "36 years after the first film, #TopGun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend."