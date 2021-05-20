Tom Cruise recalls the infamous vault scene where he was suspended by wires in the 1996 film

Tom Cruise Breaks Down His Iconic Vault Scene in Mission: Impossible for Its 25th Anniversary

It's been 25 years since Mission: Impossible debuted in theaters, but Tom Cruise remembers it like it was yesterday.

The 58-year-old action star recently broke down the film's most iconic scene, where he was suspended in the air by wires as he infiltrated a vault.

In the video, the actor recalled "running out of time" for shooting the scene and constantly landing on his face during a moment where his character has a close call as he falls from his wires to just barely be suspended in the air, without setting the vault's alarms.

"I went down on the floor and I didn't touch [the floor], I remember [thinking], 'Oh my gosh, I didn't touch.' And I was holding it, holding it, holding it, and I'm sweating and [director Brian De Palma] just keeps rolling.

Laughing, Cruise said, "I just realized Brian's doing it, he's working it. I'm like, 'I am not going to stop'" filming.

He added, "I hear him off camera, I could just hear him start to howl. He goes, 'All right. Cut.'"

tom cruise Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Mission: Impossible debuted in theaters in 1996 and stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) who is framed for the murder of his IMF team during a botched mission in Prague and accused of selling government secrets to an arms dealer known as "Max."

On the run, Hunt seeks to uncover the real traitor and clear his name.

The film was made on an $80 million budget and grossed $457 million worldwide. Due to its success, a franchise was launched with Cruise reprising his role as Hunt for six films, the latest of which was 2018's Mission: Impossible–Fallout.

Cruise is working on two more installments, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 due for release in 2022 and 2023, respectively.