Tom Cruise Attends Wimbledon Finals with Mission Impossible Costars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff

Tom Cruise was all smiles on Saturday, enjoying the women's singles final with two of his Mission: Impossible 7 costars

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell attend Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England.

Tom Cruise is enjoying a day out with his Mission Impossible costars!



The actor, 59, attended the Wimbledon women's singles finals on Saturday alongside Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. There the trio watched as Australian Ashleigh Barty faced off against the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, with Barty ultimately winning the match.

The official Twitter account for the tennis championship also shared a pair of fun videos in honor of Cruise, who wore a sharp blue suit for the outing.

"A set down, it isn't mission impossible from here to win for Karolina Pliskova," they joked alongside one video that showed the group enjoying the big match.

Meanwhile, another video showed Cruise waving to the crowds. "Take a bow, @TomCruise," they captioned the clip.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise attend Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Tom Cruise attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Ladies Final Day at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. Tom Cruise | Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The outing came a month after production was briefly suspended due to a positive COVID-19 test on set.

"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a studio spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly in a statement at the time. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

Several months earlier, an audio recording leaked late last year that featured Tom Cruise lashing out at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 over COVID-19 protocols being neglected.

The big-budget action sequel had previously halted production in Italy back in February 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak began, but eventually resumed in Rome in October. Variety also reported that the set was then shut down for a week in October after positive COVID tests.

During an interview with Empire in May, Cruise addressed the comments, noting that there was "a lot at stake" in the tense moment.

"I said what I said," he told the magazine, standing by the statements he made.