Tom Cruise and Son Connor Attend Los Angeles Dodgers Game Together

Tom Cruise and his son, Connor Cruise, were photographed at a Los Angeles Dodgers game over the weekend in a rare joint public outing

Tom Cruise smiles during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers

Tom Cruise made a rare public appearance with his son at a Los Angeles Dodgers game this past weekend.

The Mission Impossible star, 59, was seen with his 26-year-old son Connor Cruise at Saturday's game Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco, with the Dodgers facing off against the San Francisco Giants.

Tom was photographed sitting next to Connor in the stands, where he paused to take photos with fans while watching the game. The actor kept warm in a navy jacket while his son wore a black-and-white baseball hat and a black hoodie.

Tom Cruise smiles during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

The father-son duo was last publicly photographed together in October 2019 in London. At the time, Tom and Connor were seen walking to a private helicopter.

Connor and his sister, Bella, were adopted by Tom and his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman before they split in 2001. Cruise also shares 15-year-old daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Both of Cruise's eldest children "are completely dedicated Scientologists just like Tom," a source told PEOPLE in 2019.

Kidman, who does not practice Scientology, told the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2018 that she loves and supports her children while keeping them out of the spotlight.

"I'm very private about all that," Kidman said, per Who Magazine. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

Despite their famous parents, both Bella and Connor keep their personal lives private. Bella lives in London with her husband, Max Parker, while Connor was most recently living in Clearwater, Florida, near the Scientology headquarters.

While he previously dabbled in both acting and DJing, Connor is spending much of his time deep-sea fishing and barbecuing, according to his Instagram.