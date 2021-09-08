Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who divorced in 2001, share adult children Bella and Connor

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shows Off Her Latest Art: 'Ready for Spooky Season'

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise is showing off her Halloween-themed art.

The 28-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shared a photo of her latest work on her Instagram page Tuesday, an eerie abstract-looking portrait.

"ready for spooky season," she captioned the post.

Bella frequently shares photos of her artwork on her account, though she also posted a rare look at herself on her Instagram Story in July, around the time of the Euro Cup semifinals.

"My face during extra time... fingers crossed," Bella, who lives with husband Max Parker in London, captioned a short black-and-white video of herself, adding an emoji of the British flag.

The artist was seemingly showing support for England's national soccer team during the tournament, before the team won 2-1 against Denmark in extra time.

She gave followers another rare snap in February, posting a photo of herself bundled up in a beanie, scarf and coat as she looked into the camera.

"Same face, new prints now available on the shop," she wrote in the caption, promoting her art.

Bella has mainly lived a quiet life outside the spotlight, only making headlines in 2015 for her marriage to Parker. She also launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

In addition to Bella, Cruise and Kidman are parents to her younger brother Connor, 26. The former couple divorced in 2001 and have since respected their children's privacy. A source told PEOPLE in July 2018 that Cruise, 59, "loves all his children." "And each of them has a right to their own story," the source added.

When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman, 54, said, "I'm very private about all that," as reported by Australia's Who Magazine.