The artist opts to stay out of the spotlight and usually keeps her Instagram account focused on her artwork

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Posts Rare Photo of Herself: 'Same Face'

Bella Cruise is sharing a rare look into her life.

The 28-year-old artist, who is the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, frequently shares her artwork on her social media account but seldom shows her face.

In a new photo, posted on Wednesday, Bella is seen bundled up in a beanie, scarf and coat as she looks into the camera.

"Same face, new prints now available on the shop," she wrote in the caption.

Bella previously shared a selfie of herself sporting blue hair, a leather jacket, round sunglasses and a septum ring in September.

In October, the artist posted a snap of herself in front of a mirror wearing a black newsboy cap with a glitter Instagram filter.

"All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it's just another Instagram filter," Bella captioned the post.

Cruise and Kidman are parents to Bella and her younger brother Connor, 26. The former couple divorced in 2001.

Bella has lived a quiet life outside the spotlight, only making headlines in 2015 for her marriage to Max Parker. She launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

Cruise and Kidman have respected their children's privacy. A source told PEOPLE in July 2018 Cruise "loves all his children. And each of them has a right to their own story."

When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman said, "I'm very private about all that," as reported by Australia's Who Magazine.