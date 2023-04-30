Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Goes Golfing in Rare Photo — See the Pic!

Cruise, 28, posed with a thumbs-up while rocking his best golf outfit

By
Published on April 30, 2023 11:43 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Shutterstock (13765242q) Connor Cruise Celebrities attend Super Bowl LVII, Phoenix, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Connor Cruise. Photo: Diggzy/Shutterstock

It was a sunny day at the links for Connor Cruise!

The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shared a rare picture to Instagram on Saturday, as he celebrated a fun day at the Pelican Golf Club in Bellaire, Florida.

In the photo, Cruse, 28, can be seen giving a thumbs up to the camera as he wears an outfit perfect for the course: a blue striped polo, a pair of sneakers, one glove, a pair of shades and a baseball hat to block out the sun.

"🏌️‍♂️⛳️," Cruise captioned the image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrntT0pu-xI/. Connor Cruise/Instagram
Connor Cruise on a golf course. Connor Cruise/Instagram

The outing post was rare for the son of Hollywood royalty, as the avid fisher last shared an image of himself and some fishing buddies back in the summer of 2022.

Aside from being spotted this year at Milan Fashion Week, where he wore an acid-wash denim fit to the Diesel Fashion Show in February, Cruise isn't often photographed in public.

In 2021, he and his father were seen out a few times together — specifically at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in October, where the pair attended Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco as the team faced off against the San Francisco Giants.

Tom was photographed sitting next to Connor in the stands, as he paused to take photos with fans while watching the game and kept warm in a navy jacket. Connor wore a black-and-white baseball hat and a black hoodie at the time.

Before that, the pair was photographed together in October 2019 in London. At the time, Tom and Connor were seen walking to a private helicopter.

Connor Cruise arrives at Temple Nightclub on January 29, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Tom and Nicole, parents to Connor and Bella, now 30, divorced in 2001.

Cruise's son has dabbled in both acting and DJing, but spends much of his time deep-sea fishing, participating in sports and barbecuing, per his Instagram.

He even runs an entirely separate Instagram page for Connor's Meatshack — where he posts images of his latest self-made meals, occasionally with a nice slow-motion clip.

"Connor has a pretty simple life in Clearwater," a source told PEOPLE in 2018. "He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked."

