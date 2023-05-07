Tom Cruise Accepts 2023 MTV Award While Flying a Fighter Jet: 'I Love Entertaining You'

Tom Cruise reached new heights in his MTV Awards speech.

During the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcast Sunday night, the actor, 60, won best performance in a movie for last year's blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

In a clip thanking viewers for the fan-voted honor, Cruise was seen inside a fighter plane high in the sky wearing sunglasses and speaking into a headset. His golden popcorn trophy was inside the aircraft with him.

"Thank you so much for this award," he said. "I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there's just no better feeling."

He then plugged his upcoming action film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in theaters July 12, calling it a "wild ride."

Cruise added, "You have a wonderful summer. Thank you again for letting me entertain you. It's an absolute privilege. We'll see you at the movies."

The other nominees in the category were Austin Butler (Elvis), Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling), Keke Palmer (Nope) and Michael B. Jordan (Creed III).

Going into the ceremony, Top Gun: Maverick led with the most nominations for movies this year, and in scripted television, Stranger Things and The Last of Us led, both with six nominations.

The awards show had a last-minute switch away from the previously planned live format after host Drew Barrymore backed out of the gig on Thursday in solidarity with the ongoing Hollywood writers strike. Barrymore, who agreed to return to host the show in 2024, still appeared in already-taped sketches during the broadcast.

The evening's winners accepted their awards in pre-taped speeches, including Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge, the Vanderpump Rules cast and more.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing on MTV and simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.