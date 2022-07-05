Tom Cruise Gets Sweet 60th Birthday Message from Top Gun Costar Val Kilmer: 'Happy Birthday Mav'

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Val Kilmer and Glen Powell raised a virtual toast to Cruise in honor of his milestone 60th birthday over the weekend

Tom Cruise rang in his 60th birthday with a special birthday wish from his best wingman.

Val Kilmer — who starred as Top "Iceman" Kazansky to Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in 1986's Top Gun and reprised his role in the recently released Top Gun: Maverick — posted a sweet message to Cruise on Sunday as the actor celebrated his latest age milestone.

"Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice!" tweeted Kilmer, 62, referencing their iconic characters' call signs.

Among Cruise's other Maverick costars to wish him many happy returns on social media was Glen Powell, who shared a snapshot of the daredevil actor hanging off the side of a plane.

"This is 60," wrote Powell, 33. "TC, there is just no one like you. Keep hangin' in there. Happy Birthday! ⁦@TomCruise."

True to his love of action, Cruise himself spent part of his birthday weekend in attendance at the British F1 Grand Prix on Sunday.

The actor was seen flashing a big smile while greeting fans and rubbing shoulders with other VIP attendees.

Other familiar faces in attendance at the event included Gordon Ramsay, Geri Halliwell and Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office over the weekend of June 25, according to Variety. It became the first of Cruise's films to reach the rare milestone, with his next-highest global earner being 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million.

Cruise was thrilled to have Kilmer return for the sequel. "I've always admired his work, his talent," Cruise told PEOPLE in May, adding, "We get together ... we just start laughing. It was special to have him back. It meant a lot to me."

For Kilmer, becoming Iceman once again was "like being reunited with a long-lost friend." Even after more than 30 years, he told PEOPLE, "the characters never really go away. They live on in deep freeze. If you'll pardon the pun."