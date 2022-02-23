Tom Brady Joins Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field in Super Bowl Comedy: Report
Tom Brady is unretired — sort of.
The NFL legend, 44, is set to appear as himself in Brady, a comedy about four friends — played by Grace and Frankie costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, plus Rita Moreno and Sally Field — who travel together to see him play in 2017's Super Bowl LI, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Directed by Kyle Marvin, the film, inspired by a true story, "tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country," THR reports.
Aside from appearing in the movie, Brady will co-produce via his production company, 199 Productions, in conjunction with Donna Gigliotti (Silver Linings Playbook, Hidden Figures, Shakespeare in Love) and Endeavor Content. Gigliotti and Brady also developed the project together.
Marvin wrote the screenplay along with Michael Covino, basing it on an earlier draft by Booksmart writers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, according to THR. Production is set to begin in the spring.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Are Headed to Apple TV+ in New Docuseries The Dynasty
Brady — who has shown off his comedic chops in commercials for T-Mobile, Subway and FTX, as well as appeared in a handful of films like 2003's Stuck on You and 2015's Entourage — recently hung up his helmet after 22 seasons with the NFL.
The former professional quarterback was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls.
His final two seasons in the NFL were played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Brady led to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.
Brady admitted to wanting to be back on the field ahead of this year's Super Bowl LVI, writing, "I wish I was ‼️ ❤️" in a comment on wife Gisele Bündchen's Instagram post that asked, "Who's working this weekend?"
RELATED VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Wants Friend Tom Brady to "Enjoy the Rest of His Life" After Retiring from Football
Last week, Apple TV+ announced that it had ordered The Dynasty, a 10-part docuseries covering the Patriots' "historic 20-year run ... during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era."
Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries is producing the series, which is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Jeff Benedict.
According to a press release, Benedict "spent two years inside the organization," following Patriots' quarterback Brady, head coach Bill Belichik and owner Robert Kraft.
Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek, who helmed the 2021 Tiger Woods docuseries Tiger, will direct.