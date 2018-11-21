Tom Brady Picks 'Boston Legend' Mark Wahlberg to Play Him in a Movie: He's a 'Grind It Out' Guy

Tom Brady is sticking with his Massachusetts-based team’s roots when it comes to picking out an actor to play him in a movie.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 41, opened up about his choice during a Q&A session with California firefighters on Westwood One Sports with Jim Gray.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When a firefighter asked who he would want to play him in a movie, Brady said, “I’m going with Mark Wahlberg.”

“A Boston legend, [from] Dorchester, you know, one of the just ‘grind it out’ kind of guys,” the NFL star explained. “He’d be my choice.”

The two have had a long friendship. Brady made a cameo in Wahlberg’s 2015 film Ted 2.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Wahlberg told Today at the time. “He came to visit me on the set of Ted 1.”

“I think Tom Brady is the best quarterback to ever play the game,” he added.

That same year, the actor congratulated Brady on winning Super Bowl XLIX on Twitter, writing, “Victory!!! Congrats Tom Brady and @Patriots. #SB49.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg & Rose Byrne Hope New Film ‘Instant Family’ Inspires People To Learn About Adoption

Brady told Entertainment Tonight he counted on Wahlberg and others in his “Boston crew” such as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for support.

“I’ve been a displaced Californian living in Boston and realizing the roots and how strong the Boston culture is, so that’s where I’ve been for 16 years of my life,” he said.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Her Blended Family with Tom Brady: ‘I’m So Grateful’

“That’s where my kids were born, that’s where I’ll live, so it’s a great place to live. There’s a lot of roots in Boston, so [those] guys in particular, I’ve gotten to know over the years and they’re all friends. They believe in what we’re doing, and it’s great to have such a great support from all those guys.”

He added, “That is the Boston crew, man.”