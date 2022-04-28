Iconic actresses Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will all star in the upcoming comedy 80 for Brady alongside the football legend

Tom Brady and 80 for Brady Costars Are All Smiles in Photo: 'So Grateful for These Legendary Women'

The cast of 80 for Brady is all smiles!

In an Instagram post Thursday, 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady shared a photo of the film's starry ensemble in happy spirits.

80 for Brady is based on a true story about four New England Patriots fans who take a chaotic road trip to see the eponymous quarterback play in 2017's Super Bowl LI. Brady serves as a producer and actor on the project. He is set to appear as himself in 80 for Brady.

"80 For Brady! So grateful for these legendary women and the entire team that's working to bring this story to life. How many times do you think I had to call for my lines?" Brady captioned the post.

GRACE AND FRANKIE Credit: Saeed Adyani/©NETFLIX

Directed by Kyle Marvin, the film "tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country," The HollyWood Reporter previously reported.

Aside from appearing in the movie, Brady will co-produce via his production company, 199 Productions, in conjunction with Donna Gigliotti (Silver Linings Playbook, Hidden Figures, Shakespeare in Love) and Endeavor Content. Gigliotti and Brady also developed the project together.

Jane Fonda and Tom Brady Credit: David Livingston/Getty; Randy Holmes via Getty

Just last month, Fonda told PEOPLE Brady sent her a "humongous" floral arrangement after her shoulder replacement.

"He sent me a humongous thing of orchids because I had my shoulder replaced. I think it's going to last forever ... the shoulder and the orchids," Fonda said at the time.

Tomlin jokingly added, "I'm gonna get my shoulder replaced so he'll send me some."