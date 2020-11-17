Tom and Jerry is slated for release on March 5, 2021

Tom and Jerry First Look! Chloë Grace Moretz on Playing a 'Goofball' Opposite the Iconic Duo

Chloë Grace Moretz is getting caught up in-between one of the most beloved rivalries of all time.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the anticipated animated/live-action adventure Tom and Jerry, the actress, 23, can be seen looking on in shock at the iconic cat and mouse duo.

The infamous rivalry between the animated pranksters is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of an important wedding.

Moretz stars as Kayla, the wedding planner who hires Tom to capture Jerry and get rid of him before he can ruin the big day.

The actress tells PEOPLE she had "so much fun" while working on the movie.

"I loved that she was a lot like Jerry," Moretz said of playing Kayla. "She was a girl who gunned for what she wanted to achieve but realizes that time and honesty is what will prevail in the end."

Describing her character as "a total goofball which isn’t unlike myself," Moretz said the film offered her an opportunity to "lean into who I am in real life" as a comedic actress.

For Moretz, taking part in the movie was a no-brainer due to her love for the iconic duo.

"I’ve been watching the Tom and Jerry cartoon for as long as I can remember," she says. "It was a mainstay in my household growing up and we would always crowd around to watch their silly antics play out on screen!"

As for acting alongside the famous animated characters, Moretz says "the biggest challenge was working opposite nothing being there."

"Tom was a stick with a name tag (seriously) and for Jerry at least I had a little to scale model of him," she recalls. "All in all it was very interesting to be able to improv opposite nothing and create with the animators and push the boundaries of what we could achieve."

This is the first theatrically released film featuring Tom and Jerry since the 1992 film Tom and Jerry: The Movie.

The film is directed by Tim Story (director of 2005’s Fantastic Four, Think Like a Man and Barbershop) and also stars Colin Jost, Ken Jeong, Michael Peña, and Rob Delaney.